WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is now among the postponed.
Festival organizers on Tuesday announced the 101st festival will not be hosted during its original dates, April 23 to May 3, due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement, organizers said they hope to host the festival this summer, “If it is safe to do so.”
Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson said she’s identified a few tentative dates, but she’s working with festivals around the state so as not to conflict with their dates.
“We can’t really do anything right now except wait and be there for each other,” Christoferson said of her fellow festival organizers. She added that postponing Apple Blossom was, “something I thought I would never, ever do,”
What the rescheduled Apple Blossom would entail and what vendors would be available is still uncertain, but Christoferson noted the idea is to put on a full festival.
“Our ideal goal would be to still have an 11 day festival,” Christoferson said.