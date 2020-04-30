WENATCHEE — For the first time in more than 50 years, the Apple Capital Swim Meet has been canceled. The meet, run by Velocity Swimming club, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, which has impacted the pool where they hold the meet.
Velocity Swimming Head Coach Mike Hartley said the city of Wenatchee is not planning to open the city pool until June 15. That made it impossible to hold a meet on the weekend of May 28. Plus, USA Swimming has revoked all sanctions for events through May 31. Without the USA Swimming sanction, Hartley said they would not be able to count any of the times for the swimmers.
Apple Capital is a major event in the Wenatchee Valley, Hartley said, bringing 900 athletes from across the state.
"Our kids look forward to it because it is a time for them to showcase what they have been working on. It’s also the first meet for a lot of people for the long course season,” Hartley said. “The Apple Capital kicks off the long course season for us. Not having that is a bummer.”
The other big meet for Velocity is the Starlight, scheduled for June 26, which has not been canceled yet.
The Apple Capital and the Starlight swim meets are the two big fundraisers each season for Velocity Swimming.
“We are making plans for a contingency — a summer without these two meets. It is a bit of a blow for us financially. What has turned out to be the case — we aren’t training right now so we don’t have any expenses,” Hartley said. “So, even though this is a pretty big revenue producer for our team, we’re don’t have a huge amount of expenses like we normally have, like pool rentals and other expenses. It’s not a major direct hit. Our financials are pretty strong.”
Hartley said the club has done well building a reserve. Their financial analysis shows they can get through the summer without any meets, which in years past, would not have been the case.
Velocity swimmers have been doing a lot of dryland work to stay in shape, Hartley said.
Team captains have been leading the online workouts for the past few weeks. Hartley said this can go on as long as they need it. If they are shut down until June 15, dryland will just have to suffice, he said.
Harley said his daughters have been working out in the gym in their garage. Other families have been doing body resistance training.
“A lot of kids are doing online stuff. USA Swimming has put out a video with other activities. There are some local people that have done some workouts online. Our kids are staying as healthy as they can,” he said. “As long as they are maintaining social distance, we are encouraging kids to get outside and exercise.”
Topflight swimmers typically swim every day for hours. One of the challenges swimmers face — because their body weight is supported by water — swimmers tend not to have the strongest joints, Hartley said.
Swimmers often have problems with shin splints and other nagging injuries when they run, he said. Harley said they do have swimmers with knee and ankle injuries which make it difficult to do dryland work.
“One of the things working in our favor — we’ve done dryland workouts as a team for years. Our kids are actually used to doing some dryland activities even when we have full access to the pool,” he said.
The has been an amazing year for Velocity swimmers, a large number of which swim for Wenatchee and Eastmont, Hartley said. The Wenatchee High School boys medley relay team, which won 4A state, was made up of swimmers with a history with Velocity.
Velocity had two swimmers qualify for summer Junior Nationals — senior Connor Elwyn of Wenatchee and junior Evan VanderSluis of Eastmont. Hartley said qualifying for the summer Junior Nationals meet is quite an accomplishment.
“The summer meet for Junior Nationals is harder to qualify for than the winter meet. We’ve had some kids qualify for the winter Junior Nationals, but those two boys were able to get the summer standards. That would have been cool to see what they are capable of doing. Right now, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to swim in that meet,” Hartley said.
Hartley said their high school age boys are “fantastic.” In late February, the 4x100 medley relay team crushed the Inland Empire Swimming record. That was Elwyn, VanderSluis, Eric Kemper (Moses Lake), and Ian Walsh (Wenatchee).
Velocity also has a strong group of junior girls, he said, who could make a run at the national meet.
“If we lose the summer, it’s a real bummer for the athletes. For the seniors, that really is particularly painful. This is their last year to perform with Velocity as a high school student. Some of them will go on to college,” Hartley said. “We have a whole bunch of kids going to college. It won’t be their last swimming experience, but our Apple Capital and Starlight meets gives us an opportunity to celebrate our seniors.”
Velocity has 10 seniors are going to college to swim, which Hartley said is impressive. Over the years, hundreds of Velocity swimmers have gone onto swim in college.
“We were set up to have a phenomenal long course season. It’s possible we can have a meet or two if restrictions are lifted. Obviously, Velocity Swimming supports our state and local officials,” he said. “They are acting in the best interest of everybody involved. We will honor that. There is the possibility to have a meet this summer, maybe in August. We are keeping our hopes up, but the honest truth is this summer season is impacted dramatically.”