WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox finally acquiesced Tuesday morning, announcing on their website they were canceling their 2020 Training Camp; effectively closing the door for any kind of organized summer baseball at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium this season.
“To our fans, sponsors, community members, host families and employees, we thank you for your support as we navigate these unprecedented times together,” the post read. “In the past two weeks, Chelan and Douglas Counties have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, which means returning to play will not be a feasible option.”
While essentially every other team in the West Coast League canceled their season weeks ago — after the WCL announced its cancellation due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety guidelines — the AppleSox and Portland Pickles held out hope.
In early June, AppleSox Owner Jose Oglesby told the World he would see if they could host some games once Chelan County reached Phase 3 of the Governor’s “Safe Start” plan. He was looking to field a team of local players and at the least, organize a few scrimmages with the California Collegiate League, whom the AppleSox typically compete against a couple of times each summer.
That aspiration was scrapped Tuesday but it doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be anything at Paul Thomas Sr. this summer.
“We are looking at other entertainment options for the field when we are safely in a phase to allow community engagement,” the post read.
It’s unclear what kinds of events they would be able to host, but in June Oglesby floated the idea of opening the stadium in Phase 2 and using it as an outdoor cafe; allowing customers to purchase food and eat in the ballpark and creating socially distant spaces and activities of kids.
“We’re doing our best to try and deliver something for the community that will help see us through these times,” Oglesby told the World then.
Oglesby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.