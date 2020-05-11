WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox summer collegiate baseball team is still hoping for a season despite six teams dropping out due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last Friday, the West Coast League announced it was now targeting an early July return of baseball.
Due to more stringent COVID-19 policies in Oregon and British Columbia, Canada, the WCL announced that several teams have joined the Bellingham Belles in canceling their season. The four teams are Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Kelowna Falcons, and Victoria HarbourCats.
The remaining WCL teams include Wenatchee, Cowlitz, Portland, Ridgefield, Walla Walla, Port Angeles and Yakima. Portland is an Oregon team able to continue because they will play without fans, if necessary, while the other Oregon teams, Bend and Corvallis, could not do that.
“There is a lot of desire on the part of the board, even with the teams not playing, that we carry baseball forward this summer because it helps heal the community and help everyone feel a little better. We want to bring whatever we can while being mindful to do it in a way that is safe,” said Wenatchee AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby.
Oglesby said some teams are even considering playing without fans, but he’s not sure the AppleSox would do that. It all depends on what he government allows, he said.
The AppleSox owner said he is open to ideas.
“We will consider anything and everything that we think will help bring back baseball into our lives. Baseball is something we are definitely missing right now with MLB being out until who knows when,” Oglesby said. “We might know this week from Major League Baseball on what their protocol is for coming back. Their protocol involves coming back without fans. Unfortunately, we don’t have the humongous TV contract they do.”
The main sources of revenue for the AppleSox are sponsorships, ticket sales, concessions and merchandise sales.
The five teams canceling their season are not doing so because they don’t want to play, he said.
“They were looking forward to playing, but the restrictions their government has put on them have forced them out,” he said. “In Chelan County, we have been seeing lower numbers in terms of infections and fatalities. Maybe we’ll have a chance to open up. I assume we’ll come up with a plan to play that health authorities figure is safe.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oglesby said they have been trying to line up host families, keep in touch with players, and produce programs and pocket schedules.
“What is different this year is there are supplies we didn’t stock that we are now looking for like hand sanitizer. We’re also going to need some masks,” he said.
In the meantime, the players are just waiting. Oglesby said many of them are anxious because they did not play spring ball in college.
“I’m sure some will be rusty. These guys want to get back on the field. It’s been hard on us to have all this waiting,” he said.
The AppleSox were scheduled to host the WCL All-Star game on July 20, but that has been canceled.