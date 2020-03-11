WENATCHEE — Highgate Senior Living in Wenatchee and the Cashmere Care Center are temporarily restricting all visitors to patients at the facility.
Letters to patient families at the Cashmere Care Center sent Monday said the step is being taken as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19 based on recommendations from the state Department of Health.
Families are being encouraged to contact loved ones via phone, email and Skype.
Administrator Paul Foltz of Foundation Healthcare Services, which owns and operates Cashmere Care Center, said the temporary restriction will be reassessed in seven days from the date of the letter — March 9. Updates will be provided via phone, letter and through the Facebook page.
Safety precautions previously taken to limit risk have included additional staff training, limiting staff travel, proactively monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness and stocking up on necessary supplies, he said.