CHELAN — At least two employees of the Chelan Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The positive tests were over a three-week period, health district spokeswoman Veronica Farias said Wednesday, though she didn’t have specific dates.
“Our nurse has been in communication with them regarding next steps,” she said, adding, “CDHD provides employers the updated state guidance on disinfection/sanitization, employee contact tracing, etc.”
Farias also said the Wenatchee Walmart has now reported 23 cases of COVID-19. The health district stated last week that 21 employees there had recently tested positive.