At this bank’s drive-thru, people deposit coronavirus tests

WENATCHEE — The entire process takes around five minutes. Patients with respiratory infection symptoms arrive in their cars and leave a step closer to knowing whether they have COVID-19.

Confluence Health on Saturday began operating North Central Washington’s first coronavirus testing drive-thru. Over the weekend, they collected samples from 40 people, nearly matching the 55 total samples they’d previously collected since the outbreak began.

The organization hopes the higher-volume testing will allow public health officials to more effectively monitor community spread. Drive-thru testing, specifically, is safer for all involved than going through a waiting room, said Jason Lake, Confluence's chief medical officer-elect.

It’s a method now being used widely in countries like South Korea. There are also drive-thru sites in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, Texas and at the University of Washington in Seattle, Business Insider reported.

Testing updates Testing counts change rapidly. Here are the latest numbers provided by each organization as of Monday afternoon. Confluence Health 113 total tests

61 negative

1 positive, since deceased

51 pending Columbia Valley Community Health 26 total tests

10 negative

16 pending Cascade Medical Center 18 total tests

7 negative

11 pending

Confluence Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, is using a former Numerica Credit Union bank building in the 600 block of Emerson Avenue for the testing site. The building was purchased in 2018 and this is its first medical use.

“To think, 48 hours ago, this was a thought. Now it’s operational,” Lake said at the site Saturday.

The process begins with triage over the phone. People who suspect they have COVID-19, the illness caused by this new virus strain, need to call Confluence Health’s hotline, (509) 663-8711, before visiting the drive-thru. Some patients will also be referred by the organization’s physicians.

Upon arriving, patients pull into one of the bank’s drive-thrus. Their names and birth dates are verified and a label is printed to go with the swab.

Each patient is given a mask to wear during the interaction. They’re also given a tissue as the nasal swab can cause eye watering and sneezing.

After their information is verified, patients pull forward to waiting medical staff wearing masks, protective glasses, gloves and gowns. All of that protective gear is changed between each patient.

As the swab is prepared, the patient is asked to lower their mask enough to expose the nose and keep the mouth covered. They’re instructed to keep looking forward so a cough or sneeze is directed away from the medical staff.

The process is monitored by nurse supervisors sitting where bank tellers once operated the drive-thru.

Remnants of the bank’s operation are still apparent around the building. The consoles used by drivers to send over checks in canisters now sit next to medical computers. Confluence Health even briefly considered using the system for passing samples or patient labels back and forth.

After the samples are collected from patients, they’re placed in a bright red Igloo cooler and picked up once an hour.

The University of Washington notified Confluence Health on Saturday that it will only test samples from patients admitted to Confluence facilities, CEO Peter Rutherford said Monday.

All out-patients samples, including from the drive-thru, are being sent to a company called Quest Diagnostics for testing, he said.

Tests from people who visit the triage tent at Central Washington Hospital but aren’t admitted will also be sent to Quest Diagnostics, he said.

Both labs are currently expecting a roughly 72-hour turnaround time, Rutherford said.

Including some new tests from Monday, Confluence Health had tested 113 people for COVID-19, spokesman Andrew Canning said. Sixty-one were negative and 51 were still pending. The lone confirmed case was a Quincy resident who has since passed away.

Other local healthcare providers are also shifting their testing away from UW's lab, as it becomes inundated with tests from around the Pacific Northwest. It's currently processing between 1,800 and 2,000 tests per day, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Monday.

Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth started sending its samples to Quest Diagnostics last week, spokeswoman Rachel Hansen said. They had sent 18 samples, received seven negative results and had 11 pending as of Monday.

Columbia Valley Community Health spokeswoman Katharine Bohm said Monday that the organization’s “testing has come to a halt due to the University of Washington lab being overwhelmed with COVID-19 tests. We are hoping this will change tomorrow and that we will have testing capabilities.”

As of Monday afternoon, they’d sent 26 samples to UW, received back 10 negative results and have 16 results pending, Bohm said. They’re now exploring additional testing labs, including Quest Diagnostics.

In addition to implementing the faster testing process, Confluence also lowered its testing threshold over the weekend. Most people who show COVID-19 symptoms, primarily cough and fever, can now qualify.

Most older patients — and people with preexisting respiratory or immune system diseases — will still be treated through the organization’s Central Washington Hospital triage tent.

On the drive-thru’s first day of operation, the patients varied widely in age. Among them was a 3-year-old, the youngest person Confluence has tested to date.

Another was a woman in her 30s who’d just returned from a conference in San Diego. She came in to see whether she had the virus after developing symptoms.

Talking with staff members, she wondered aloud about the large number of people who attended the conference and then left around the country.

She then coughed as she rolled up her window and drove away.