WENATCHEE — Students in North Central Washington continue to show up for school despite concerns about the novel coronavirus that have become the talk of the town.
Absentee rates have not changed in the past week, according to reports from a quick survey of school districts, though all districts say they are taking additional hygiene and sanitation precautions and paying close attention to recommendations from health experts.
“At this time, we are not canceling any travel, field trips or large gatherings,” Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said Friday morning. “However, we understand that each family situation is different and some may have vulnerable family members they want to protect from possible exposure. Families can choose to keep their students home or choose not to participate in a trip or event due to illness or out of concern around this emerging situation.”
The district’s daily attendance record report since returning from winter break Jan. 6 showed no significant changes through Thursday.
In Eastmont on Friday, the absentee rate was 11.6%, higher than it had been Thursday. It followed a miscommunication Thursday evening that a high school student was being tested for the virus. The statement was corrected hours later.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said absentee rates before Thursday were “typical for this time of year.” Districts are required to report to the health district once the rate hits 10%.
In Chelan, that happened for five days before the winter break, said Superintendent Barry DePaoli.
“We reported an absentee rate of over 10% on five consecutive days in December to the health department. This was due to the flu,” he said, the regular flu. “We have seen no spikes in absenteeism as a result of the COVID-19.”
The district did opt to cancel three field trips planned to the Seattle area, where cases have been confirmed.
“At this point, we have not canceled any large gatherings that we are scheduled to host in the ensuing weeks,” he said. “Given that we monitor things closely and carefully on a daily basis, this could change, depending upon guidance from the regional health department.”
Chelan, like other districts, has formed a crisis response team to develop a plan for the district, DePaoli said.
The team is meeting on a weekly basis, or as needed. Members were participating Friday in a COVID-19 roundtable discussion hosted by the Chelan-Douglas County Health District, which included presentations from the regional epidemiologist and emergency response coordinator, director of nursing and the North Central Educational Service District superintendent.
Other schools report no panic.
In Manson, attendance has been pretty typical, said Superintendent Matt Charlton. The district, as of noon Friday, had not canceled any events.
“This is subject to change with new information and guidance,” he said.
Entiat Superintendent Mile Caples had a similar response.
“We are following the advice of the local health district regarding our operation,” he said.
In Quincy, the DECA student leadership trip to Bellevue was canceled by mutual agreement of the teacher, said Superintendent John Boyd. “We are taking travel requests on a case-by-case basis.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday did not recommend closing schools and childcare facilities.
“If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, CDHD will work with the school or facility to determine the best measures including potential closure,” according to the press release. “Closure is not recommended now mainly because current evidence indicates young people have a far lower risk of serious illness from this virus than other people.”
The health advisory did suggest “high risk people,” which includes those over age 60 and people with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions, avoid large gatherings and recommended, if possible, postponing large events.
The only large community event canceled as of Friday afternoon was the Nick’s Brick’s, the annual Lego event at Pybus Market, which had been scheduled for Saturday.
“We are disappointed to postpone this annual event, but it is the right thing to do at this time for an event that draws over 1,000 people,” said Kevin Vitulli, co-founder of the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Foundation.
The hope is to reschedule at a later date.