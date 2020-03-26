WENATCHEE — Some Chelan County attorneys are pushing Superior Court judges to release their clients or reduce their bail amounts in fear of the potential for COVID-19 to spread in the county jail.
There were 28 motions to release or reduce bail on Monday and Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court — most weeks there are only a handful of hearings brought for the sole purpose of release or bail. Six were released and three were granted bail reductions.
“I am frustrated by it,” said Sunshine Poliquin with the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County.
She made motions for 12 clients this week before Judge Travis Brandt: two were released and one received a reduction in bail.
Judge Lesley Allan said she and her fellow superior court judges are aware of the COVID-19 concerns held by some attorneys and are taking that into account when considering motions for release or to reduce bail.
“But we also have to consider community safety,” Allan said, explaining judges also take into account a defendant’s current charges and criminal history. “But we definitely have released more people than we have in the past.”
Allan explained that there are some low-risk inmates who’ve been released despite a history of drug use and failure to appear at court hearings.
“Those are people that we feel don’t pose a high risk to community safety,” Allan said. “But there are other cases where the people do. And we have to take all of that information into account when we’re making our decision about bail.”
Poliquin said most of her clients have places they can go where they would be more isolated and less of a risk to contract coronavirus than in the jail.
“None of the people who are in the jail right now are going to be in jail forever,” Poliquin said. “This is overall a very temporary situation, so if COVID gets into our jail it’s ultimately putting more people at risk by keeping them in than by releasing them. So my concern isn't just for my clients, it's also for our community.”
No inmates at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee have shown signs of illness and they don’t have the ability to test inmates for COVID-19, said Director Bill Larson, but the jail has taken several steps to prevent a coronavirus outbreak within its walls.
Jail staffers take the temperature of every new inmate before they’re allowed into the facility and each new inmate is kept in isolation for 72 hours as a precaution, Larson said. They’ve also placed restrictions on who is booked into the jail, accepting only people arrested for felonies, with the exception of misdemeanor arrests of people who pose a public threat.
As a result, the jail population is down about 25% from its average of 200 to a little more than 150 on Wednesday. That’s as low as Larson has seen it in his almost two years as director. Releases and transports to outside jails or prisons also factor into the low number.
The jail will also likely see fewer bookings from state Department of Corrections officers. In response to the coronavirus, the DOC has suspended field work, which can include arrests and at-home visits, and will no longer conduct warrant sweeps — a tactic that can result in a high number of parole violation arrests in a single day or operation.
Still, Poliquin worries that the coronavirus could quickly infect the inmate population — and then the community after they’re released — if more aren’t released.
“I’m concerned that we’re supposed to be social distancing and you can't really social distance in the jail,” Poliquin said.
She’s told the court that if there isn’t any change to the overall situation she’ll bring her clients back and try again.
“We’re just gonna keep trying to get people out,” Poliquin said. She added, “It’s short-sighted thinking. And while I understand the court’s concern for community safety it’s still short-sighted and I think that it could easily become a bigger problem if people aren’t released.”