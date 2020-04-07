WENATCHEE — If Confluence Health’s supply of hand sanitizer begins to run low, it now has the option to switch to 180-proof.
Leavenworth-based Blue Spirits Distillery has donated around three gallons of 90% corn-based spirit to Confluence Health’s central pharmacy for use in hand sanitizer production.
Confluence has enough sanitizer in stock to last 30-40 days and expects to get more shipments in the coming weeks, spokesman Andrew Canning said. But its pharmacists have produced a test batch with the spirit and could use it as a backup if the usual supply ran low.
Confluence has also provided around a dozen sanitizer deliveries to other area health care facilities, in addition to supporting its own operations.
Around 30 distilleries across the state pivoted to producing hand sanitizer last month as national supplies grew low and secondhand prices skyrocketed, The Seattle Times reported.
Blue Spirits also looked into distilling their own, but wasn’t able to find enough bottles or pumps from its vendors, co-owner Heidi Soehren said Tuesday.
Instead they decided to donate the nearly pure alcohol to Confluence Health for manufacturing, Soehren said.
Blue Spirits has also launched a “spirits for safety” program, where it donates $10 to first responders for every 750ml bottle purchased.