EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health rescinded an order Monday allowing the health officer to fine businesses not complying with the COVID-19 shutdown.
The board of health passed the original order on March 20, according to health district documents. Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said rescinding the order doesn’t take away any power from health officer Malcolm Butler.
In fact, the board of health didn't need to pass the order in the first place, Kling said. It just gave the health officer a little more authority, in case it was needed, to level fines from $500 to $5,000 a day.
The purpose of rescinding the order was to reduce an impression that the board of health wants to take draconian actions against businesses, Kling said. Butler hasn’t needed to issue a fine during the quarantine, he said.
The order made sense back on March 20, during the beginning of the pandemic, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said. But it now sends the wrong message and encourages people to complain about businesses which are operating during the pandemic.
The board of health includes two county commissioners each from Chelan and Douglas counties.
“We are utilizing staff against businesses, whether it is competitor or otherwise, and I don’t think that is really the role of the health district, and I think that has long lasting negative impacts down the road,” Overbay said.
The board of health is not asking the health officer or the health district to ignore the governor’s order, Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton said.
“We are making a motion that we do not want to adopt that as a part of our code,” Sutton said. “But it still allows the chief medical officers to enforce whatever rules that he or she may deem necessary.”