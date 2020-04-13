EAST WENATCHEE — A Bonaventure Senior Care resident with COVID-19 died Sunday, marking the first death of a Douglas County resident diagnosed with the virus.
The man had previously been on hospice with other underlying health issues that likely contributed to his death, Bonaventure Director of Operations Jeremiah Gray said Monday. The man’s age was not immediately available.
The facility has two other residents with COVID-19. One has moved out of hospice and the other is expected to move out of hospice soon, Gray said.
Two Bonaventure employees have also tested positive for the virus and are under isolation at home.
Prestige at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee is the only other senior care facility in the valley with reported cases of the virus. Eight residents had tested positive as of Monday, Prestige said in a statement.
Four of the five employees who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work after receiving clearance from local health officials, according to the statement. The remaining employee is still quarantined.
Colonial Vista has reported two deaths from the virus and there have been five total deaths reported in Chelan County.
Grant County has reported two coronavirus-related deaths, which are the only others in North Central Washington.