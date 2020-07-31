NCW — Library users in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties soon will be able get their hands on some new books and drop off the library materials they’ve had since the doors closed months ago because of COVID-19.
Libraries in those three counties — all in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s reopening plan — will reopen the book-return boxes Aug. 10 to accept returns of books and other materials. Donations are not being accepted yet.
The returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and available for other users, according to a North Central Regional Library press release.
Starting Aug. 13, library card holders can place holds on material and then stop by their branch between 1 and 4 p.m. any day the branch is open to pick up the materials at the curbside. The branches remain closed. Masks will be required for all patrons using the curbside pickup.
Books and materials available for checkout are only what is available at the local library branches. The list of items available at each branch will be listed online at ncrl.org.
The limited checkout service is not yet available in Chelan and Douglas counties, which remain in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Restart plan, but library officials say they are working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to restart some library services as soon as possible.
The Wenatchee-based Mail Order Library also remains closed.
All NCRL branches, though, have free Wi-Fi. A recent project extended Wi-Fi coverage up to 600 feet around all the library buildings.