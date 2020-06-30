WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox finally relented Tuesday morning, announcing on their website they were canceling the 2020 season.
While essentially every other team in the West Coast League (WCL) did so weeks ago — after the WCL announced it had officially canceled the season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety guidelines — the AppleSox and Portland Pickles hung on.
In early June, AppleSox Owner Jose Oglesby said he hoped they would be able to host games at Paul Thomas Field once Chelan County reached Phase 3 of the Governor's "Safe Start" plan.
But that aspiration was scrapped Tuesday.
"To our fans, sponsors, community members, host families and employees, we thank you for your support as we navigate these unprecedented times together," the post read. "After much deliberation between our front office & coaching staff and a careful analysis of all facts available, the Wenatchee AppleSox are canceling the 2020 AppleSox Training Camp."
This story will be updated.