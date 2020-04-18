Silvara Cellars wine purchases help restaurant workers
LEAVENWORTH — Restaurant employees idled by the COVID-19 shutdown could receive $100 grants from Silvara Cellars in a program funded through the purchase of Better Together Silvara Cares half-case wine packages.
For every $200 in wine purchased through May 1, Silvara owner and lead winemaker Gary Seidler said he will put $50 toward the Silvara Cares Fund.
“Restaurants statewide are a lifeline to small Washington wineries — especially smaller, independent producers like Silvara, and now is the time to pay it forward,” Seidler said. “It would be terrific to be able to give a $100 one-time payment to as many COVID-19-displaced Washington restaurant workers as possible.”
Seidler said his goal is to be able to sell $1 million worth of wine, which would provide $250,000 for restaurant employees.
Starting April 17, displaced restaurant employees can apply for a one-time $100 electronic payment. Grants will be paid through PayPal or Venmo as fund proceeds become available. For details, go to silvarawine.co.
Serve Wenatchee Valley gets boost from Cascade Natural Gas Corp. parent company
WENATCHEE — The parent company of Cascade Natural Gas, MDU Resources Group Inc., is donating $24,500 to help 16 charities in Washington state including Serve Wenatchee Valley and Serve Quincy.
The donation is part of $500,000 in coronavirus relief funds that will be distributed nationwide from MDU Resources Foundation, which is funded by stockholder monies. The MDU Resources Foundation also is accelerating 2020 grant payments previously identified for organizations such as food banks, shelters and elderly support.
MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin said the health and safety of MDU Resources’ employees, customers and the public is the company’s top priority, and the donations are intended to help communities regain their good health. “We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help,” Goodin said. “In addition to monetary support from our corporation, our employees are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the electricity, natural gas and energy and transportation infrastructure that are essential for daily life.”
Safeway, Albertsons match customer donations for hunger grants
SEATTLE — Safeway and Albertsons customers across the state have donated $1.7 million since mid-March to help feed the hungry during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The grocery store has pledged to match up to $3 million in the effort and has selected the organizations to receive the grants so far. The list includes Northwest Harvest, which distributes food to food banks across the state, and WithinReach, which helps families learn about and enroll in food programs statewide. Most of the other programs are located in Western Washington, with some in Yakima, Spokane and the Tri Cities.
Funding decisions are made each week, with distribution the following week.
Food banks and feeding programs seeking support can apply at wwrld.us/2XL9Dbc. The company anticipates awarding $1.5 million more in grants across the state by the end of April.
Grants available for nonprofits, schools, community groups
WENATCHEE — The North Central Accountable Community of Health has $150,000 to distribute to community groups, schools and nonprofits for projects and initiatives that promote communities staying home and staying healthy.
Applications for the grants of up to $5,000 each will be accepted and funded on a weekly basis through May 29.
The funding is designed for critical equipment or resources that support communities that are isolated or social distancing, and/or supporting essential workers and their families.
Organizations that qualify include nonprofits, schools and other education providers, and community groups that have mobilized in response to COVID-19. Examples of how the money might be used include design and printing costs for information and essential or basic needs supplies to support vulnerable people. Applications that are similar in scope and target population may be asked to collaborate on a project.
The funds are not intended to reimburse indirect costs, such as staff time, for canceled events, to pay down deficits or debt or as reimbursements for previously incurred expenses due to COVID-19.
For details, go to ncach.org or email teresa.davis@cdhd.wa.gov.