Country Financial reps offer lunch for health care workers, first responders
EAST WENATCHEE — Country Financial representatives David Phillips and Zane Bock opened a $3,000 tab on April 9 at East Wenatchee’s San Francisco Sourdough Eatery to provide meals to first responders and healthcare workers, with their compliments.
Firefighters, paramedics, healthcare workers, police officers or anyone working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can drive through or call-in and pick up a sandwich, chips and drink for free.
“We want to do what we can to support our local business owners and help keep their doors open during these tough times while showing our deep appreciation to those on the front lines,” Phillips said.
Phillips and Bock leveraged a grant from Country Financial called Operation Helping Heroes, a program created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families.
In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations. This year, the company will donate more than $1 million as part of its Operation Helping Heroes program to support first responders, active duty service members and others supporting communities during our coronavirus battle.
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery East is located at 505-A Grant Road. Call 884-7373 to order.
High Tech Automotive adjusts to meet ‘essential’ needs
WENATCHEE — High Tech Automotive is adapting to its role as an essential business in the new age of the coronavirus pandemic.
Similar to the pivot made by restaurants, owner Gary Hymer introduced his own version of take out — adding vehicle pick up and delivery service to make sure clients can keep their vehicles ready for whatever comes next.
The shop also now uses a no-touch drop-off and pick-up for customers who can get their vehicles to the shop at 1230 McKittrick St. Technicians disinfect keys, steering wheel, shifter, driver’s door handle and seat before and after servicing each vehicle to protect both employees and customers.
The new procedures were introduced March 17 with the statewide shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses, Hymer said.
“High Tech Automotive has been in business since 2004 and weathered many storms by keeping our focus on the well-being of consumers, employees and the larger community,” Hymer said. “For the next several weeks, High Tech Automotive will adjust our operations as needed.”
High Tech also is offering discounts on auto repairs through April for healthcare workers, first responders and those offering critical care to the community during pandemic.
According to the Facebook page, High Tech also was doing its part to shop local — providing lunch for the crew from local restaurants with curbside service for five days running.
Cascade Organic Flour donates 21 tons of flour to 2nd Harvest
ROYAL CITY — Cascade Organic Flour has donated 21 tons of its organic whole wheat flour to 2nd Harvest in Spokane to help those in need in eastern Washington.
The 2nd Harvest semi-truck picked up the flour Tuesday at the mill/warehouse in Royal City, with plans to quickly distribute it to various food banks across in eastern Washington.
Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans and other organic crops.
Employers get extra time to pay workers' comp premiums
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries is offering a grace period for premium payments, along with payment plans, for employers facing financial difficulties during the pandemic.
In the “Employer Assistance Program,” employers can request payment deferral for up to 90 days, or can ask for a 90-day payment plan, according to an April 6 press release. Either way, the delayed payments will be penalty- and interest-free.
“This is clearly a hard time for everyone. And restrictions and closures are making it very tough for businesses to make financial ends meet,” said Vickie Kennedy, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Insurance Services. “We’re trying to help by allowing employers to delay or spread out their payments at no additional cost to them. This will give businesses more time and allow them to stay in good standing.”
Payments for the first quarter of 2020 are due no later than April 30. To be eligible for this coronavirus-related assistance, employers must contact their L&I account manager if they know they won't be able to make their quarterly premium payment. Account managers are available by phone at 360-902-4817.
Once approved for the assistance program, L&I will waive late penalties and interest charges as long as qualifying businesses pay their premiums within 90 days. In some cases, the payment plan can be renegotiated if a business goes deeper into financial distress.
As part of the agreement, businesses must file their quarterly report on time, which is no later than April 30.
For information call L&I at 360-902-5800.