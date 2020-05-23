Employers needed for virtual job fair
WENATCHEE — Businesses in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and beyond have a chance to test a new virtual job fair model being coordinated by the state Employment Security Department.
The state agency is working with the NCW Workforce Development Council, WorkSource offices in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to help find business owners interested in participating.
The North Central Washington Virtual Job Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10. Participation is free.
Employers interested in participating would set up a “virtual booth” at the event, which includes submitting general company information, a description of job openings and other details normally available at in-person job fairs.
Employers and recruiters will be able to review job seekers' resumes in advance and then can live chat with candidates during the event. Each employer will receive transcripts of each chat they had with job seekers for follow up.
Advance training and technical support will be provided.
Job seekers must register in advance and will be able to upload their resumes.
For details, email Bretta Beveridge at bbeveridge@esd.wa.gov or Chelsea Ewer at chelsea@wenatchee.org by June 1.
Port launches programs to help small businesses with rent, reopening
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority has two new funding programs designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic.
The regional port is allocating $100,000 for a Rent Participation Fund and an additional $100,000 for a Getting Ready to Reopen Fund.
Qualifying businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties can get up to $1,000 through the Rent Participation Fund to help them pay rent. The business, landlord and port will each contribute one third of the rent under the program. Rent due for June and subsequent months is eligible.
The Getting Ready to Reopen Fund provides qualifying businesses with up to $1,000 to reimburse expenses required to reopen after the shutdown, including changing operating procedures to follow COVID-19 health protocols.
The money can be used to pay for masks, gloves, thermometers, wash stations, sanitation supplies and equipment, signage, installation of Plexiglas shields, marketing and advertising expenses.
Both programs are limited to companies in the two counties with 10 or fewer full-time employees who have not received any federal, state or local grant funding for COVID-19 business impacts. Each program will end once all funds are used.
For information, visit cdrpa.org.
Pateros Brewster organization shifts focus from wildfire to pandemic recovery
PATEROS — The Pateros Brewster Long Term Recovery Organization, founded in the aftermath of the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire, has now kicked off the Pateros Brewster Pandemic Assistance Project to help small businesses and individuals.
The organization donated $1,500, earmarked for the Pateros and Brewster area, to the Economic Alliance Small Business Emergency Grant program and established a committee to help with both soliciting and distributing funds through the program that assists local businesses.
PBLTRO also is partnering with Pateros/Brewster Community Resource Center in a “Give a Gift Card” program. The program seeks money or gift cards from local businesses. The gift cards will then be distributed by resource center staff to individuals and families in need. The purpose is to help local businesses with a small cash infusion and assist individuals to purchase basic necessities.
The resource center also has cloth masks and individual “survival kits” to share with individuals. For information, go to paterosresource.com or supportokanogan.biz.