WENATCHEE — Local and state business organizations are working to help business owners and workers navigate the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce continues to host a weekly conference call for those interested in hearing firsthand the latest COVID-19 updates from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The calls are at 10 a.m. Fridays. Business owners have a chance to ask specific questions about new rules and regulations, guidance for social distancing and other resources that might be available.
To get the call-in number, links and passwords, email sasha@wenatchee.org.
The chamber also has created a resource page, specific to business, on its website, wenatchee.org.
The state Department of Commerce’s Economic and Resiliency Team has launched a weekly newsletter (wwrld.us/2VbZBhL) that offers updates on everything from unemployment insurance to business grants and programs and other resources.
To sign up, go to coronavirus.wa.gov.
The Association of Washington Business is offering a weekly COVID-19 Employer Resources Webinar Series on Mondays, April 20 through June 22. Experts will provide insight on all aspects of the crisis. The one-hour webinars are scheduled at 10 a.m.
Here are the scheduled topics for the next few weeks:
- April 20: Employment law and employee benefits
- April 27: Employment law and managing a virtual workforce
- May 4: COVID-19 insurance claims, helpful tips
- May 11: E-commerce | Take your brick and mortar business online
- May 18: Washington manufacturers pivot to support COVID-19 relief
For details, go to awb.org.