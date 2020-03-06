The following events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns:

Nick's Bricks, March 7 at Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee

Coffee with Bob, March 12 meeting in Leavenworth with Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert

Okanogan County School Retirees' Association meeting, March 13

The state Parks and Recreation Commission, Campbell’s Resort in Chelan, March 11-12. Action items and related information will be moved to future commission meetings.

This list will be updated as more cancelations are announced. Do you know of an event that's been postponed or canceled? Email us at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.