WENATCHEE — Add field trips, spring sports contests and visitors to the list of cancellations at Wenatchee and Eastmont schools.
Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon and Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen on Thursday separately announced a new slate of restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns that effectively put the two districts on the same page.
Wenatchee on Tuesday announced it was immediately canceling indoor sports, events and meetings held inside district facilities. Eastmont on Wednesday said it planned to continue events through the weekend.
Now, Eastmont’s indoor events and meetings are canceled immediately, as are, until further notice, all field trips, staff travel and all athletic contests and games. Outdoor athletic practices will continue as planned, but parents are directed not to attend.
That includes the last three shows of Eastmont High School Drama Club’s “Cinderella,” one on Friday and two on Saturday.
In the classrooms, the new restrictions mean no volunteers, visitors or guest speakers will be allowed in any district building. Parents will be allowed to visit schools for essential business only. The Eastmont YMCA student care and employee childcare continues.
In Wenatchee, the same rules apply, though Wenatchee’s press release says the restrictions will be in place through April 5, the end of spring break. For the five springs sports — baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track — that’s 25 regular season events that won’t happen in Wenatchee and about the same number for Eastmont through that time period.
The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the “rapidly changing situation,” Gordon said.
Other districts are making similar moves.
Manson School District Superintendent Matt Charlton said Thursday the new measures that include the canceled sports events, take effect Friday and will extend “at least through April 12.”
No others had been confirmed at press time.
The changes follow Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement Thursday that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties would close for six weeks, from March 17 to April 24, to help minimize exposure to the respiratory virus.
Inslee also advised schools across the state to begin planning for impending school closures.
“The Wenatchee School District is developing plans to prepare for the possibility of prolonged mandatory closures,” Gordon said in his letter to parents. “In particular, plans are being made for how to continue to provide non-educational supports for students such as providing food and developmental disability supports.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has not advised schools to close at this point, but on Thursday did encourage cancellation of group events with more than 20 participants for the foreseeable future.
“We will continue to work closely with experts and government and educational partners to learn as much as is known and to be prepared as possible for the impacts and implications that COVID-19 may have for schools and school districts,” Gordon said.
Christensen notes that parents do have the option of excusing their children from school due to coronavirus concerns if they choose.
In Wenatchee, Gordon also had some good news to share. One of the parents the district said Monday was being testing for COVID-19 received a negative test result. The second parent, after further investigation with health care authorities, was, in fact, not undergoing COVID-19 testing.
More information on closures and other safety precautions is available at wenatcheeschools.org/updates and eastmont206.org.