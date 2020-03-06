The following events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns:
- Nick's Bricks, March 7 at Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee
- Coffee with Bob, March 12 meeting in Leavenworth with Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert
- Okanogan County School Retirees' Association meeting, March 13
- The state Parks and Recreation Commission, Campbell’s Resort in Chelan, March 11-12. Action items and related information will be moved to future commission meetings.
This list will be updated as more cancelations are announced.