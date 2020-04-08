NCW — The city of Leavenworth announced Tuesday it would be suspending late fees for utility services in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
It is also halting disconnections due to nonpayment if customers establish a payment plan with the city. The decision went into effect March 23.
Both the Chelan and Douglas PUDs are also waiving late fees and will not shut off service for people with difficulty paying their bills provided they contact the PUD to make arrangements.
Wenatchee, Cashmere and Waterville offer similar plans, and the issue is on the Entiat City Council’s agenda for Thursday.
The Chelan-Douglas Emergency Operations Center also provides links to resources, cdeoc.org.