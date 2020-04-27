WENATCHEE — More than 500 Wenatchee Valley College students have applied to receive funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to cover pandemic-related costs ranging from technology and food to rent and child care.
WVC announced April 15 it was on the list to receive $2.4 million in CARES Act funding, with $1.2 million of that earmarked for distribution directly to students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Applications opened Friday for the funding, which students will not have to repay. Each qualified student can apply for up to $2,100.
By Monday afternoon, more than 500 students had submitted applications, said WVC spokeswoman Holly Thorpe.
Of those, most requests were to help pay for additional technology expenses — for those who had to purchase a computer or laptop for the now all-online classes — and those who have lost income because of the shutdown and are having trouble paying rent and tuition and fees.
As of Monday, WVC had not received the actual federal funds, but they are expected any day, she said.
“We started disbursing aid to students on Friday, when the applications opened. So aid is already going out,” she said. “It sounds like the plan is to be reimbursed for the funds that have already been distributed. We don’t expect to wait too long.”
The turnaround time on the applications is expected to be three or four days, Thorpe said.
“This is due to high demand and early troubleshooting,” she said. “The applications opened Friday, so the financial aid team is still learning how to efficiently process applications.”
The process was developed with guidance from the Department of Education, she said, which arrived fast and in pieces.
“There were delays as we determined eligibility requirements and best practices for distributing aid,” Thorpe said. “Financial aid also had to collaborate with others to quickly devise an application process that was streamlined and easy for students to use, while still meeting Department of Education guidelines for eligibility and reporting.”
Students can apply at wvc.edu/CARESAct. The funds are available to all currently enrolled Wenatchee Valley College except for:
- Running Start students
- International students
- DACA/Undocumented students
- Students enrolled only in Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes
- Students enrolled only English as a Second Language (ESL) classes
- Students enrolled only in continuing education courses
Funds will be awarded on a case-by-case basis. Applications can be submitted at any time, with a limited amount of funds available each quarter.
For more about the funding, eligibility and the application process go to wvc.edu/CARESAct.