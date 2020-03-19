LEAVENWORTH — Cascade Medical Center this week joined Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health in postponing some services due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rehab services Cascade Medical Center have been suspended until it’s “safe and appropriate” to resume, according to a Thursday press release.
“We made this decision with staff and patient safety at heart,” CEO Diane Blake said in the release. “Considering the new social distancing guidelines, we thought it prudent to temporarily close the therapy area and limit exposure for everyone.”
The organization also suspended mammography services due to a lack of radiology staff to interpret the images, according to the release.
All staff members will continue to work at the organization in different capacities.
All other non-urgent appointments are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to the release. Patients are asked to call ahead before their appointments.
Cascade Medical Center will also be screening all patients for respiratory infection symptoms upon arrival. Those who have fever, cough or shortness of breath will be referred to a triage nurse for evaluation, according to the release.
The organization also restricted visitation for patients admitted to its acute care department to prevent possible spread, according to the release.