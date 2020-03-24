LEAVENWORTH — Cascade Medical Center announced Tuesday that it had two patients return positive COVID-19 results, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Chelan County to eight.

The other six in the county are Confluence Health patients. There are also two Douglas County residents, both Confluence Health patients, with confirmed cases, spokesman Andrew Canning said.

No other information on the Cascade Medical Center patients was provided in a joint Tuesday press release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Cascade Medical Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.