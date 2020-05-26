LEAVENWORTH — Cascade Medical reopened most of its medical services last week.
The medical center is reopening in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s May 18 order that allowed non-urgent medical and dental procedures to restart, according to a news release from the medical center. The medical center will be providing telehealth, which is over a computer, and in-person appointments.
According to the news release, people showing up for in-person appointments must:
- Answer questions about any concerning symptoms
- Have their temperature taken
- Use provided sanitizer and a medical-grade mask
Other safety measures will also be implemented to protect people during these times, including limiting the number of visitors and frequently sanitizing highly touched areas.
The medical center will provide the following services:
- All Family Practice Clinic appointments, including behavioral health, chronic condition management
- Physical therapy
- Speech therapy
- Occupational therapy
- 3D mammography
- DEXA Bone Scan, which detects bone density
- Post-surgical or inpatient rehabilitation
The only service the medical center has paused at the moment is endoscopy, which includes colonoscopies, said Rachel Hansen, Cascade Medical spokeswoman. Medical center staff are reviewing safety procedures around those services and plan to restart them in the next couple weeks.