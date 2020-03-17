KENNEWICK — Cascade Natural Gas will not disconnect service to customers who can’t pay due to loss of work related to the coronavirus.
Cascade, which provides gas services to 68 cities in the state, said Tuesday it intends to work with customers who’ve lost income as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Kennewick-based company won’t disconnect for nonpayment and has filed for a waiver to dismiss customers’ late fees.
Cascade has also instructed its employees to practice social distancing when interacting with customers.