WENATCHEE — Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is distributing $50,000 in cash assistance to families in need who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIJ coordinators determine the amount of money based on need, including loss of employment or how someone has been affected by COVID-19, according to WIJ coordinator, Marichuy Alvizar.
About $15,000 was given to more than 40 families in the community last weekend, according to Alvizar.
The money comes from a grant awarded by the All in WA COVID-19 Relief Fund, a statewide relief effort composed of a coalition of companies, community organizations, nonprofits, and individuals. All in WA awarded 109 grants to community organizations across the state, WIJ being one of them.
Residency status will not affect the application, Alvizar said.
WIJ has been reaching out to families through referrals from school districts and community organizations like CAFE, Hand in Hand, and the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group, said Irene Schomus Morrow, A WIJ coordinator.
WIJ workers will be available to answer questions about this assistance on Saturday at the Community Health Fair at the Wenatchee Valley College Recreation Center, 1300 Fifth St.
The fair will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.
Alvizar said money for rent has been one of the biggest needs in the community, based on applications for aid.