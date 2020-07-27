CASHMERE — The annual ceremony at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“We regret this decision but felt the COVID-19 situation warranted our caution and therefore our decision,” said Tom Green, president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation board, in an email.
Board members will be doing outreach about Sept. 11 as the date approaches, he said.
“We will also talk a little about next year's ceremony as it will be the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 events,” he said.