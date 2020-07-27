190911-newslocal-remembrance 01.jpg
Buy Now

Workers for Quiring Monuments of Seattle Zach Barr, right, and Dave Erho get a stone monument ready to be placed on pillars at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere on Sept. 5, 2019.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

CASHMERE — The annual ceremony at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“We regret this decision but felt the COVID-19 situation warranted our caution and therefore our decision,” said Tom Green, president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation board, in an email.

Board members will be doing outreach about Sept. 11 as the date approaches, he said.

“We will also talk a little about next year's ceremony as it will be the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 events,” he said.

Bridget Mire

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire