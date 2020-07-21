CASHMERE — Cashmere’s 2020 Apple Days festivities have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Cashmere Museum Board said in a news release Tuesday it doesn’t have the time it needs to plan for Apple Days.
“Without that preparation in place and with the uncertainty of the next few months, the Board wants everyone to be safe, stay healthy, and come to Apple Days 2021,” the release said.
Apple Days began in 1967 and was scheduled to fall on the first weekend of October. The museum loses its top fundraiser.
“Not having Apple Days means lost admission fees for over 1,100 people and the corresponding gift shop sales, no delicious Friends of Old Mission baked goods (which always sell out the first day, and send the members racing home to each bake 10 more pies), no generous donations, and no new memberships,” the release said.