NCW — All public celebrations of Mass have been suspended in the Diocese of Yakima following a statewide prohibition on gatherings of over 250 people.
Although many parishes don’t attract that large of a gathering, some local health districts have recommended stricter restrictions. The Diocese said Friday that it has granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for all parishioners and people traveling within the Diocese’s boundaries.
The Diocese said it’s working on making an online catechetical resource available to all parishioners in English and Spanish within the next two to three weeks.
Pastors have been asked to open churches at set times each day for private prayer and confession and Eucharistic Adoration, which could include small Eucharistic processions.