WENATCHEE — With just over a month before the start of the school year, it’s the million-dollar question: Will students attend class in person or remain at home for remote learning?
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in a news release Wednesday the decision is currently up to local districts. The release came as several Puget Sound schools announced they’ll move to an all-online model for the fall.
The Washington Education Association, which represents educators in the state, on Thursday called for schools to only open remotely.
The Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts are preparing education plans for both scenarios. Plans will be finalized and presented to their respective school boards in the next two weeks before going to the state for approval.
Both districts said the decision will be made in coordination with local health authorities and guidance from the state.
“Where we’re going to be is making sure our staff and our students are safe — that’s going to be the guidepost for our decision making. No matter what, we’re going to have high-quality learning and teaching,” Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon said Wednesday.
But uncertainty is the only certainty in a pandemic.
Both Chelan and Douglas counties have seen a significant increase in positive cases over the past month. Health Officer Malcolm Butler told Board of Health members on Monday that the rising infection rates will need to be curbed for schools to reopen.
“So schools are the wind, COVID is the fire,” Butler said. “If the fire is not burning very high, we can tolerate a lot of wind; but if it is burning pretty briskly, that wind is going to spread it all over the place.”
It’s left the local school districts planning for several different education models simultaneously.
“The fundamental concept throughout our plan is the ability to be flexible and fluid,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said Wednesday. “What we’re doing one week may look different than what we’re doing another week. Our hope is that we’re able to return to pre-pandemic-type conditions soon but at the same time we don’t want to hurry and put either students’ or employees’ safety in threat or contribute to increased spread in our community.”
Wenatchee School District
Regardless of what happens with the state of the pandemic, Wenatchee School District will offer an all-year, all-online school called Wenatchee Internet Academy this year. The K-12 school started taking applications Monday and had 77 families sign up as of Wednesday.
“This is for those parents and those students who feel that it’s just not safe enough for me to come back, whether for a medical reason or whatever reason they believe this is going to be the best place my student or myself to learn in,” Gordon, the Wenatchee superintendent, said.
It will continue to function throughout the year, independent of other factors such as COVID-19 case rates.
It’s one of a few options the district is preparing for students this fall.
If the district decides it’s safe for in-person instruction, students in preschool through fifth grade would attend 100% of classes in person. Students in grades 5-12 would have an A/B model with some in-person days and some remote-learning days.
“Every class is going to be really structured so it feels like a school day,” Gordon said. “There’s going to be some leeway on when students do the work but it’s going to be rigorous and it’s going to be a high-quality learning experience, but it’s going to be a hybrid model.”
In-person instruction would come with mask mandates, social distance and rigorous cleaning.
The final scenario envisions entirely remote instruction similar to what was seen in the spring.
The district has made technology improvements to make the transition easier, including the purchase of a learning management system called Canvas, which offers a consistent platform across grades.
It’s also used $800,000 of federal CARES Act funding to purchase new computers for students.
“As we sit here today, we have enough computers, laptops, iPads for every student to be at home with,” Gordon said.
Teachers are also being trained and equipped to transition from in-person to remote learning at any time. That decision — which would be based on data from health officials — could happen before the school year begins or at any point during the school year, Gordon said.
“Where we’re at is still doing a lot of thinking, planning, speaking with a lot of medical experts to make sure we have the most data available to make the most informed decisions possible for the safety of our students, the safety of our staff and the safety of our community,” he said.
Eastmont School District
If it were needed, Eastmont will soon have the network capacity for all teachers to live-stream directly from their classrooms.
It’s part of a series of technology upgrades the district is implementing for the new year, whether it be all-online or a hybrid model. It began as Washington schools were shut down in the spring. Local districts then pushed toward a one-to-one model that would provide devices to as many students as possible.
“Since then, we’ve been able to purchase enough new Chromebooks that we’ll be issuing Chromebooks to all students that they’ll keep with them through the school year,” Christensen said. “So if on a Wednesday in November it’s fine, but on Thursday we get told by the governor or some other local health entity ‘you need to send all students home,’ they can take their Chromebooks home and they’ll be set to go.”
The district is also building out a plan for reducing the class size for in-person instruction. Christensen compared it to the idea of keeping to one’s immediate family.
“The moment you travel to see a relative or a grandparent, you’ve doubled or tripled your exposure opportunity,” he said.
Limiting the number of teachers or other students a person interacts with every day will also lessen the blow that comes with a possible exposure to COVID-19, Christensen said.
“If we have one cohort that gets an exposure and has to be sent home for 14 days for remote distance-type learning, the opportunity to keep the rest of a school still operating is much higher. That’s the whole goal there,” he said. “If we don’t do that and we go back to no cohorting, in a day one high school teacher could see 150 students. That’s a huge exposure.”
Eastmont is also ordering enough masks for all of its staff and students and reviewing its cleaning procedures.
“As always, our mission is to provide public education. Yet even above that is to make sure students are safe and we want to make sure our employees are safe. That’s our task,” Christensen said.
The district had a chance to test out some of the new policies this summer with a handful of student programs.
Small, socially distanced elementary and high school summer schools were offered, as was student care with the YMCA. There was also a conditioning program for student athletes that was started last week and shut down Wednesday due to possible exposures.
“We’ve had several reports of possible exposures or cases within students’ families,” Christensen said. “Nothing that was tracked back to our programs, but because students were coming and going, and the increase in cases in the county, we shut that down.”
The district has learned a lot from the programs, Christensen said. It’s now refining its final plan to present to the school board at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Christensen expects possible approval of the plan the following week. It would then go to the state for approval.
At this point, some element of in-person instruction is still in the cards. But Christensen emphasized that the state’s case rate is changing rapidly and could lead to an all-online start for Eastmont — just like what’s happened on the west side of the state.
“That’s being talked about now, but I don’t think districts and boards are quite ready to be at that point of decision in Central Washington,” Christensen said. “There’s still hope in five weeks that the trends will change for our area, because they have moved up and down pretty quickly.”