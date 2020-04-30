EAST WENATCHEE — Cars lined up outside Evergreen Memorial Park on Thursday, family members of Anita M. Coon listening on cellphones from their vehicles as she was laid to rest.
Coon died April 24 from natural causes at the age of 98, said Jeremy Weber, Waterville Funeral Home director. Five generations of her family attended her funeral, but because of the COVID-19 restrictions only 10 people could attend her graveside service.
Family members held up cellular phones for the pastor, who oversaw interment, so the remaining members who were watching from their cars could hear his sermon.
“It is just really hard because this is the time when families want to be together and need to be together and can’t,” Weber said. “Especially when you have Mrs. Coon who is 98 years old and her family is five generations. What do you do?”
State restrictions say funeral services can only be attended by immediate family members of the deceased and they must maintain a distance of 6 feet, according to a letter from Gov. Jay Inslee's office.
Weber said people are putting off memorial services for later dates because of the virus.
“They will make plans in the summertime to do something,” Weber said. “But that’s hard to do, because when you put something off for long enough then it isn’t as fresh on their minds as it would be during the week.”