WASHINGTON — With the rapid development of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is stressing the importance of self-responding to the 2020 census.

Responses are accepted via the bureau’s web portal, toll-free phone number or mailed-in paper questionnaires, spokesman Toby Nelson said Wednesday.

Most Washington households will receive invitations to respond to the census this week or next week. Those will contain instructions for answering online and over the phone, according to the bureau’s website.

“We encourage people very strongly to self-respond because we get better data that way and it saves the taxpayer money when we don’t have to send people door to door,” he said.

But this year the in-person follow up with non-responsive households could also come with a heightened risk of coronavirus spread.

The bureau’s door-to-door operation isn’t expected to start until May, so it’s still weighing options for maintaining the safety of staff and the public, Nelson said. One option is following up with non-responsive households over the phone instead of door-knocking.

In the 2010 census, 71% of Douglas County households responded to the initial mailer and 68% responded in Chelan County, Nelson said.