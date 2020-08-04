WENATCHEE — COVID-19 patients are treated in a wing on the third floor of Central Washington Hospital, isolated from the rest of the patient population.
In the past few weeks, capacity in that wing has several times grown “very, very thin,” said Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer-elect for Confluence Health, which operates the hospital.
The hospital could expand its capacity, but doing so would require a significant reshuffling of staff and reduction of other non-emergency services.
That’s a last resort and, in the meantime, Central Washington Hospital is balancing its COVID-19 population by coordinating with other facilities in the region.
When the local need was low in May and June, it took in patients from Yakima and Kittitas counties. As the number of seriously ill patients in North Central Washington has increased, it’s now rerouting some patients bound for the hospital to other facilities in Seattle or Spokane.
With a record 26 admitted patients last week, Central Washington Hospital went on diversion status, meaning it would decline requests from other hospitals looking to transfer patients — both COVID-related and otherwise — here for care.
It’s a tool the hospital has used periodically during the pandemic and more frequently in the past month. Last week’s diversion ended late Friday night as the patient count dropped slightly.
Due to staffing limitations, the hospital went back on diversion status Monday afternoon.
“Diversion happens when we have limitations either on the physical number of beds in our facilities or, frequently, the number of staff and nurses that can take care of those patients in those beds,” Lake said.
As a regional health care provider and Level 3 trauma center, other health care facilities commonly transfer patients to Central Washington Hospital.
Under diversion status, those other transfer requests, including for COVID-19 patients, would be rerouted to other health care facilities in the state. Much less commonly, a patient who comes to Central Washington Hospital’s emergency room could also be diverted to another facility for care.
The hospital saves some space for potential stroke patients, cardiac patients and trauma patients, where time is of the essence and life-saving care is needed quickly.
In the month of July, the hospital diverted 11 COVID-19 patients, who would have otherwise likely been admitted, to different facilities. Eight were Okanogan County residents, one was from Chelan County, one was from Grant County and one was from Yakima County.
The COVID-19 patient count has hovered between 20-25 for the past two weeks with the ICU and ventilated count around six to eight at a time. In critical circumstances, the hospital could stretch its staff to treat up to 25 patients in the ICU, Lake said.
The hospital on Monday had a total patient count of 136. Of those, 20 were COVID-19 patients and the rest were admitted for non-related care.
Early in the pandemic, temporary hospitals were set up in Washington to treat a potential surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations many feared would overwhelm existing health care facilities.
Hospitalizations dropped and the temporary locations — including one at CenturyLink Field in Seattle — were disbanded.
With the number of seriously ill patients increasing once again, health care organizations are now relying on this statewide coordination to shuffle patients around existing facilities.
Diverted COVID-19 patients in the area are re-routed by Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, which is handling bed management in Eastern Washington. Facilities looking to transfer non-COVID-19 patients often have to call around to find space, Lake said.
Central Washington Hospital could expand its capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients, but that would require a significant reshuffling of staffing — and would temporarily halt other non-emergency services.
“So we really are relying on our health care partners across the state to accept some of our patients so we don’t have to start ratcheting down the other care that we provide,” he said.
Along with other providers in the state, Confluence Health implemented such changes in the spring. It led to reports of some people delaying care they actually needed.
Stopping non-urgent services also created $26 million in operating losses by mid-April and forced temporary salary reductions for around 14.7% of its workforce.
Nearly all of the non-urgent services have resumed since then. As of Monday the only service that was reduced was outpatient rehabilitation, whose staff is assisting the ICU, Lake said.
Serving the health care needs of the community is its priority, so the organization is doing its best not to shut down any other care, Lake said.
“Of course, if we get to the point where our other partners in the state start to get near capacity, then we’ll probably make the decision on the state level to start decreasing other non-COVID care,” he said.