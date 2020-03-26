WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking business leaders to complete an online survey aimed at taking a snapshot of the financial reality of the area during the days after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and the world.
No confidential information is being requested.
The survey includes questions on business longevity and size, area of expertise, percentage of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, likelihood of employee layoffs and type of help needed.
The survey includes several comment boxes to offer feedback on different topics regarding the state of your business.
The information gathered will help the chamber describe in the most accurate way possible the current business climate in our region to local, state and federal leaders.
The survey is offered in English and Spanish. For English go to: surveymonkey.com/r/TXN5LS5. For Spanish please go to: surveymonkey.com/r/BBRQBM6.