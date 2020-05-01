WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is convening a Recovery Council of local business, civic, nonprofit and health care leaders to “quickly engage” with Gov. Jay Inslee’s restart process following the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The move will help address the overwhelming need for the business community to get back to work, according to a press release issued Thursday by the chamber, which also provided some results of the business survey conducted March 24-April 10.
More than 270 businesses from across the region participated in the online survey that asked businesses to rate the impacts and prospects of continuing with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that started March 17 and is moving into its eighth week. Input was received from all sectors, according to the press release.
Some of the survey results include:
- More than two-thirds of businesses prioritized safety and well-being of their employees over short-term business performance.
- More than half the businesses reported revenues down by more than 50% during the time period.
- Nearly one-third of businesses reported revenue down by 80% or more.
- 53% believe they can sustain their businesses for less than three months
- 28% said they are “not sure” how long they can remain in operation
- More than two-thirds said they will not be able to sustain operations for another six months without assistance.
“We need to act quickly,” Jess Monette, chair of the chamber’s Advocacy Committee, stated in the press release. “Our businesses, and the families that they support, simply cannot afford to wait any longer. The time to act is now.”
Creation of the council is a first step. It will be co-chaired by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
For information, call the chamber at 662-2116.