LEAVENWORTH — The city has made changes to its plan to close the downtown core to vehicles starting Friday morning.
For this weekend only, Front Street from Eighth to 10th at the Festhalle will be closed to traffic and parking. Front Street from Highway 2 at Gustav’s to Eighth will remain open to vehicles, as will Eighth and Ninth streets.
The highway bus turnout will be available for 15-minute pickup/takeout parking. One lane along the north side of Front Street will remain open for emergency services, as previously planned.
Barricades will be put up Friday morning.
Initially all traffic and parking would have been prohibited on Front Street from Gustav’s to 10th, Eighth Street from Front to Commercial, and Ninth Street from the highway to Commercial.
Mayor Carl Florea said in a Thursday letter to the community that the changes came “after several hours of meetings and discussions with a number of the businesses.” However, they will only be in place for this weekend.
“We will assess on Monday how this went, and how we might need to tweak it for the Memorial Day weekend,” he wrote. “We may expand what we close for that weekend, but will not do less.”
Florea had announced the closure in a Tuesday letter to the community, citing concerns over lack of social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be spread out around the downtown core and masks will be available, he said.