CHELAN — The Chelan Senior Center has joined the Leavenworth Senior Center in offering take-home meals to seniors who normally would be showing up for the daily hot lunch program.
Both centers announced this week they would be closing their doors for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The closure includes all activities at the centers, but the food service contractor for the two centers, Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, came up with a workaround for the lunch program.
“Leavenworth and Chelan senior centers are both implementing this temporary take-home meal program offered to our congregate attendees,” Jennifer Fitzthum, executive director of Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition said Tuesday. “We are asking seniors to schedule their meal pick-up time. The number of clients arriving at any given time will be limited to five or six.”
Annie Claeys, general manager of the Chelan Senior Center, said hot meals typically are offered Monday through Thursday at the center.
On Friday, lunches usually are prepared and served at the North Shore Bible Church in Manson, but the take-out program will not be available during the shut-down period.
In Chelan, she said, seniors are asked to call 888-4440 to reserve a lunch before 9:30 a.m. The lunches are available for pick up from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program delivering home meals to shut-ins will remain in operation as it has been.
All the other activities at the center have been canceled for the next two weeks. Some of the groups that regularly meet in the facility have found temporary locations, she said.
In Leavenworth, seniors are asked to call 548-6666 24 hours ahead to sign up for the lunches — the same process used for the dine-in lunch program.
Leavenworth Senior Center officials said Tuesday that pick up times for their seniors would be between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
“Obviously, there is much more involved and as this does not start until tomorrow, what it takes to implement – we’ll know more by the end of the week,” Fitzthum said.
An alternative for the lunch program at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, which also is closed for two weeks, has not been announced.