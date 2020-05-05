NCW — The Chelan and Douglas county commissions are looking at applying for Phase Two of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening the state after COVID-19.
Both counties plan on starting the process, but the commissions realize it may be a long road to reopening, due to the number of requirements, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England and Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said. It involves getting approval from many different organizations including the health district, local governments, hospitals and more. The Chelan-Douglas Health District will also need to make a plan for how to reopen the county and their board will need to vote on it.
“To me that is a red flag that they’re not going to make it easy,” England said.
Inslee’s plan to reopen the state includes four phases, which gradually ease restrictions on businesses and activities, according to the governor’s website.
The state entered into the first phase on Tuesday, which allows some hunting, fishing, golf, boating and hiking to reopen. The second phase would reopen all recreational activities involving five people or fewer, as well as some of the following business activities:
- Manufacturing
- New construction
- In-home nannies and house claiming
- Retail
- Real Estate
- Hair and nail salons
- Restaurants with 50% less capacity and table sizes of no more than five people
At any point in the process of relaxing restrictions, an organization or person could vote against lifting the restrictions and throw a wrench in the application, England said.
The Douglas County Commission understands people’s frustration with their inability to get back to work, Steinburg said. At this point the cure is worse than the disease and small businesses are being disproportionately injured.
“Treating every jurisdiction like King County doesn’t make sense,” Steinburg said. “At some point control from the governor’s office needs to be relinquished to local officials.”
As part of that process, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett put out a statement Tuesday on Facebook recommending both counties enter Phase Two. Burnett argued in the letter that Central Washington Hospital has not seen a large number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the North Central Washington area and the closure was hurting the local economy.
But Chelan County isn’t on the list of 10 counties eligible for applying for Phase Two status, said Mike Faulk, spokesman for Governor Jay Inslee. Counties with populations of less than 75,000 and that haven’t had any positive cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks can apply to enter Phase Two.
Chelan County has a population of about 78,000 and continues to see positive cases each week, England said. If the requirement is for counties to not see any positive cases for three weeks, it could be a very long time before Chelan County reopens, he said.