EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties have set a new COVID-19 rate record.
Both counties combined now have a rate of 836.4 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. It is up from a rate of 632.5 last week and from a low of about 110 in late September.
Health officials are concerned, because it takes about two weeks for outbreaks to be felt by healthcare systems and we’re heading into Thanksgiving weekend, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said. People are being asked to do the following this holiday season:
- Only have Thanksgiving with household members
- Limit the size and frequency of gatherings
- Wear a mask, especially around people you don’t live with
- Wash hands frequently
- Get your flu shot
- Stay at home if you feel sick
If people do decide to engage in festivities they can take some measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 found at https://wwrld.us/361uXgE.