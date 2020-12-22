EAST WENATCHEE — Residents of Chelan and Douglas counties appear to have listened to health care officials’ pleas to stay home during Thanksgiving.
The health district did not see a post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said Monday. Chelan and Douglas counties are on the downswing of the third COVID-19 wave with the incidence rate at about 706 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, he said. It reached over a rate over 1,000 at its peak.
“We have not seen a post-Thanksgiving surge and this is sort of the message of the day right here — ‘Thank you,’” Butler said. “So I would like to put out a big ‘thank you’ to all of the community for all of the hard work and the sacrifices that people made over Thanksgiving.”
Butler hopes that people continue to make that sacrifice over Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s, he said.
But the situation isn’t perfect, Butler said. State guidelines recommend the following COVID-19 metrics:
- A 2% positive case rate for all tests being taken. Chelan and Douglas counties are at 14%.
- Percent of licensed beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients less than 10%. Chelan and Douglas counties are at 19.5%.
- Number of all licensed beds occupied by patients less than 80%. Chelan and Douglas counties are at 76.6%, which is lower, but still high.
- A incidence rate of 25 per 100,00 over a two-week period. Chelan and Douglas counties are at 760.
Chelan and Douglas counties have had nine deaths from COVID-19 in the last month, from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, Butler said. The state is reporting 13 deaths from COVID-19, but Butler does not believe four of those deaths can be directly attributed to COVID-19.
“An example is somebody who had COVID a couple months ago and ended up passing away from metastatic cancer and their death was distant by time from their COVID infection,” he said.
The four people died a month after they were infected with COVID-19 and while COVID could be related to why they died, it wasn’t what killed them, Butler said.
“If someone has advanced Alzheimer’s (disease) and they are locked down in their rooms because of our COVID restrictions and they develop depression and stop eating, one could make a case that is a COVID death,” he said.
Butler also said he does not believe in using the incidence rate anymore as a measuring stick for guidelines and regulations. The incidence rate follows a formula of how many people have COVID-19 per a 100,000 person population over a two-week period of time.
“The local incidence is an antiquated metric,” he said.
When looking at outbreaks in schools that have occurred throughout the state, higher incidence-rate communities aren’t at more of a risk for outbreaks at schools than lower incidence-rate communities, Butler said.
In fact, according to Butler’s data, communities with an incidence rate between 50 to 350 people per 100,000 over a two-week period had 82% of the outbreaks at schools, while communities with a higher incidence rate than 350 had 9% of the outbreaks.
Outbreaks occur when people don’t follow safety guidelines and recommendations, and are not based on the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the community, Butler said.