EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties are facing another increase in COVID-19 cases, but are better prepared due to public support for safety practices.
Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler gave a COVID-19 report during Monday’s Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting.
The number of cases per 100,000 person population over two weeks has started to climb, Butler said. At its lowest point in late September, the number reached about 110, but is now up over 170.
But the percentage of positive cases compared to the total number taken is remaining rather consistent at about 1% to 2%, which is good, he said. In fact, at this point people appear to be safer out in public than in their homes, he added.
“I’m going to recommend that we refocus our efforts on personal choices at home,” Butler said. “And we’re about halfway through this marathon, believe it or not. So, we need to celebrate some wins and I think we need to fortify ourselves for the second half of this race.”
Businesses and schools have done a great job and worked very hard to improve safety at their locations, Butler said. It also appears that masking in public is starting to become normal with about 90% compliance, which is up from about 70% in September. The focus now needs to be on normalizing masking indoors, he said.
“So if transmissions are not happening in the schools, and not happening (very much) at work sites, where must it be happening?” Butler asked. “It must be happening in private homes, or private gatherings, or rallies, or churches, or parks, or somewhere that masking and other safety measures may be relaxed.”
Area hospitals also haven’t seen any sharp increases in the number of people hospitalized despite increases in positive cases, he said. It could be, though, that the community is two to three weeks off from feeling the effect of the recent spike.
“So I may again just be excessively optimistic, but I am going to make the case that I think we are protecting the people who need to be protected,” Butler said. “Not entirely you can tell, we’ve got a bunch of people in the hospital, but largely.”
It is also important to note that the health district is going to find more positive cases the more people it tests, he said. The health district recently tested a large number of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee citizens.
Schools have started moving to a hybrid-learning model in the community, despite a failure to do random testing of students and their families, Butler said. The health district and Wenatchee School District attempted to contact 365 random kindergarten through second-grade households, but only 23 households got tested.
“I want to reassure you that was not due to a lack of effort,” he said. “In hindsight, yes I’m sure there are a whole bunch of things we might have done differently or better. Also, I think the majority of those 23 were Hispanic households.”
The health district also tested 200 Wenatchee School District staff and all 200 came back negative, Butler said.
People also need to start thinking about mental health and self care, he said. Every once in a while at work, people should step outside and take off their mask and breath for a while.
“We need to maintain our fitness,” Butler said. “We need to maintain our mental health. We need to take vacations and get out into the mountains and do everything else we need to, because we still have a long way to go.”