NCW — Chelan and Douglas county commissioners rescinded resolutions Tuesday allowing some private construction to restart.
The county commissions and the governor’s office disagreed about whether construction on existing home projects should continue during quarantine.
Douglas County was the first to pass a resolution in early April allowing construction to continue on homes that were being built right before the quarantine order. Chelan County did the same a week later.
The Douglas County Commission’s new resolution fully rescinds its previous proclamation, according to the resolution. But it says the commission does so reluctantly and under threat of civil and criminal prosecution from the governor’s office.
Chelan County’s new resolution rescinding approval of construction projects with some caveats including:
- Construction can continue if not doing so would make a family homeless.
- For projects along Lake Chelan that received building permits before March 27 and are in danger of damage from rising lake levels.
- The Community Development director can also allow construction in cases where spoliation may occur or it could be unsafe if work doesn’t continue.
Tuesday night, Gov. Jay Inslee said in an address that the state is working toward allowing some limited construction to restart with safety measures in place.
The commission sent a copy of its new resolution to the governor’s office to receive approval before they signed it, Commissioner Bob Bugert said. The county is waiting to hear back from the governor’s office.
Last week, the governor’s office sent letters to Chelan and Douglas counties telling them their resolutions allowing construction to continue were not in compliance with state law, according to a letter from the governor’s office attorney.
In addition, the city of Wenatchee passed a resolution on Thursday allowing some private construction to continue. The city sent its resolution to the governor’s office on Monday for review and hasn’t heard back, Mayor Frank Kuntz said Tuesday.
The reason for the resolution in Chelan County was to allow families who might be in limbo on the construction of a new home some relief, Bugert said. It was also to allow construction to be completed on projects that might be affected by a delay.
The Douglas County Commission’s argument was that the governor’s quarantine order permitted people to complete financial transactions, such as home sales, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said. But financial transactions on homes can’t be finished until a home has been built to substantial completion.
Reporter Nevonne McDaniels contributed to this report.