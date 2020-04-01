WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties have identified two likely shelters for those who need coronavirus-related quarantine and isolation space.
The first is a 50-bed facility in Douglas County, close to medical facilities and resources.
“We are in the process of securing a facility and should have an agreement in place by the end of the day,” Chelan County Economic Development Director Blake Baldwin said Wednesday. “This agreement will reserve 50 beds for the next two months with the ability to increase that reservation to around 100 beds if needed. We’re also working on two other agreements — one with a local organization to assist in coordination for this program and the other with a food vendor that will be supplying the quarantined individuals with three meals per day should they opt-in,” he said.
The beds would be used for those who:
- Are homeless and/or unsheltered and have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Have tested positive for and live in a situation where they cannot self-isolate or quarantine in their homes without exposing others in the household.
- Are homeless and/or unsheltered, have been exposed to COVID-19, and have received a medical recommendation to self-isolate or quarantine.
- Have been exposed to COVID-19 and have received a medical recommendation to self-isolate or quarantine, but cannot self-isolate or quarantine within their homes without exposing others in the household.
- Have been displaced from a shelter because of social distancing requirements due to potential spread of COVID-19.
The counties also are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure currently unoccupied space in a Section 514/516 Farm Labor Housing facility. The agreement is still in the works.
“These beds would be available to emergency services and healthcare workers that have been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 and are in need of a space to quarantine and isolate before they can safely return home to their families,” Baldwin said.
The facility would be available until late May or early June, when farmworkers start to arrive.
“We value the emergency services and healthcare workers that are putting themselves at risk to keep our communities safe during each passing day of this pandemic and feel it’s important to provide them with a safe option to isolate and quarantine before going home to their loved ones,” he said.
The two counties received a combined $885,477 in COVID-19 Emergency Housing grant funds to fund the program that Baldwin has been assigned to manage.
Similar agreements, if needed, could be made in other communities as part of a “second phase,” Baldwin said. “This first phase is focused on securing a facility in the Wenatchee Valley per the request of the healthcare community,” he said.
Property owners interested in offering their facilities can give Baldwin a call, he said.
“Unfortunately, the possibility that we will need more bed space remains, so it’s important we maintain other options,” he said.