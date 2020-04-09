WATERVILLE — Property tax relief will be available for Douglas and Chelan county residents impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, even while the due date for property taxes remains unchanged.
Residents of Douglas and Chelan counties will need to pay their first-half property taxes by April 30, according to a Douglas County news release and Chelan County staff.
Douglas County Treasurer Natalie Marx decided to maintain the deadline, due to the budgetary needs of the county’s hospital and fire districts, which are supported by those taxes.
Douglas County residents are encouraged to pay property taxes early if possible to help fund essential services, according to the news release.
But for those people in Douglas County struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some options available, according to the news release. Chelan County is also offering some relief, but for details contact the treasurer’s office at treasurer@co.chelan.wa.us, Chelan County Treasurer David Griffiths said.
For Douglas County property owners, the first option is a grace period extension. Taxpayers can choose to hold off on paying 50% of their first-half taxes until May 29, without incurring interest or penalties.
The second option is an eight-payment plan, according to the news release. People can make payments with the final payment due Nov. 30, but they will need to pay the statutory monthly interest, which is less than 1% but applies to the yearly property taxes due. The state penalty, though, would be waived.
People also still need to make their second-half tax payment on Oct. 31, according to the news release.