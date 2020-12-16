CHELAN — Heritage Heights assisted living center in Chelan has had a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff.
So far nine staff members and one resident have tested positive COVID-19. A staff member reported the first case about a week and a half ago, Heritage Heights Director Amanda Ballou said. The first resident tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” Ballou said. “So we had our personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand and the staff have been trained and so we just moved into action.”
The organization has about 26 staff members and 24 residents, she said. This is the first time any of its staff or residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The company isn’t quite sure how its staff members became infected with COVID-19, but it has tested everyone in the facility, Ballou said. All of the residents are now quarantined in their apartments and the staff members who are still working are wearing PPE when interacting with residents.
“So you’ve seen on television where they wear the N95 masks with the visors over them,” she said. “And then they have gowns and gloves. That’s the space suit that we are wearing.”
Residents are able to leave their apartments and move around the facility, but they cannot interact with other residents, Ballou said.
“We’re careful about not having contact so that there won’t be transmissions,” Ballou said.