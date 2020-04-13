WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission amended on Monday an emergency proclamation that shut down short-term rentals and private campgrounds in the county.
The amendment limits the closure to unincorporated areas of Chelan County and does not apply to the cities of Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat or Chelan, according to the amended resolution. It also does not apply to state or tribal lands or private campgrounds.
As part of the change, people will not face a $500 fine if they violate the resolution, Commissioner Bob Bugert said. Instead they may face a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor, which could mean a fine of up to $5,000 or 364 days in jail. The order shall stay in effect until May 4.
The resolution further allows for the use of recreational vehicles if they are used on a person’s own property, is limited to the recreational vehicle owner’s family or is used at a private campground or facility, according to the proclamation.
Short-term rental owners can rent to people who are engaging in essential activities, according to the document. It also does not expect people to be removed who may already be camping or using short-term rentals.
Commissioner Doug England said Friday that the commission received some concerns from people who are Chelan County residents, but live in recreational vehicles and return seasonally to the area. Under rules approved by commissioners last week, they would not be able to come back without violating the order.
The reason for the order is to prevent an influx of people into Chelan County that the area’s medical centers cannot accommodate, Bugert said.