NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District says it received a report Friday morning of the third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chelan County.
The patient's age, sex and hometown have not been disclosed.
Two other cases were reported Tuesday. One was of a 29-year-old man from Leavenworth and the other was of a 56-year-old man from Chelan.
Like the others, the new case was from a patient at Confluence Health, spokesman Andrew Canning said in an email Friday. It's the organization's fourth confirmed case, including one from Grant County.