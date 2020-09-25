EAST WENATCHEE — A Chelan County man in his 40s has died from COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
He is the first person under the age of 50 to die from COVID-19 in either Chelan or Douglas counties, the health district reported Thursday.
It brings the number of dead from COVID-19 up to 16 in Chelan County and seven in Douglas County.
The last 30 days have been a particularly bad month for COVID-19 deaths with eight total deaths reported, according to the health district.
The COVID-19 positive rate n Chelan and Douglas County is on the decline, though, Health Officer Malcolm Butler said during a health board meeting Monday. The county is at 162.5 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, according to a health district news release Thursday.
It is the first time in about two months that the rate of positive cases is below 200 per 100,000 people over two weeks, according to data from the health district.